Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 337.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

XCUR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.82. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exicure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

