ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of ExlService worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in ExlService by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ExlService by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

EXLS opened at $123.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

