EXMO Coin (EXM) 1-Day Volume Hits $249,694.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $249,694.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.00863631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00102379 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

