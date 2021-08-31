eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of eXp World worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,600,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,527,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,255. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

