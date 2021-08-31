Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.