Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,344 shares of company stock worth $720,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Express in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Express stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 4,944,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,497,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $393.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

