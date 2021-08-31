Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $185.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.