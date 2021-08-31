Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 293.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

