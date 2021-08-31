F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Down 2.7%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 1,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 588,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

