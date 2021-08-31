Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 61.2% during the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,479,000 after acquiring an additional 119,176 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 362,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,283,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,658,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.28. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $382.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

