Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Tredje AP fonden’s 6th Largest Position

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Facebook were worth $156,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.98. The stock had a trading volume of 255,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.04 and its 200 day moving average is $320.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.