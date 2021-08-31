Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 22.3% in August

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $459.74. 286,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $496.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

