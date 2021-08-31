FairGame Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 313.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060907 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

