Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Head-To-Head Review

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Falcon Minerals pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marathon Oil pays out -17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Marathon Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 6.64% 1.40% 1.15% Marathon Oil -14.27% 0.21% 0.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 9.86 $7.70 million $0.05 88.80 Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.00 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -10.13

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Falcon Minerals and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marathon Oil 0 4 10 1 2.80

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Falcon Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Marathon Oil on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.