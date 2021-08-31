Falconswap (FSW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142,030.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Falconswap has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $142,030.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00862051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00103678 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

