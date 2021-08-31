FantasyGold (FGC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00162705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.73 or 0.07194481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.51 or 1.00176364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00878979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

