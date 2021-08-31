FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Shares Up 6.5%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 2,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

About FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF)

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

