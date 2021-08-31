Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Farfetch by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Farfetch by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

