Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 381,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

FMNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 49,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.