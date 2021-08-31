Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Fastenal worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.