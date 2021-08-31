Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Increased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Fastly comprises about 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fastly by 27.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Fastly by 7.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly stock remained flat at $$43.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

