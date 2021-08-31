FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,060 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $517,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $222,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.