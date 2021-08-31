FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 162,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 333.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,712 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,057,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000.

EWP stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

