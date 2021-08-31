FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 226,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,425.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.