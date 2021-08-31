FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

RCD stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $153.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

