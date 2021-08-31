FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.56%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

