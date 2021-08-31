FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.