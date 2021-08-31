FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

XOM stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

