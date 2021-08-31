FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

