FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SAP by 357.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

SAP stock opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $137.58.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

