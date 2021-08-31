FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $249.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.56 and a 200-day moving average of $221.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

