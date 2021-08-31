FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $36,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN opened at $315.55 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $316.29. The company has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

