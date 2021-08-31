FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,777,854. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $444.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $445.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.