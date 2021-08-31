FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.