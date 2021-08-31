FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

NYSE:PSX opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

