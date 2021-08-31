FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.