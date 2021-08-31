FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 748,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,515,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.68.

