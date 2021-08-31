FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 128,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.