FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,855 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.37.

