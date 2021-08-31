FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,781 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

