FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,293 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

