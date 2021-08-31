FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58.

