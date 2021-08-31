Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.92.

FRT opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

