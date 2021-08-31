Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,226 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up approximately 2.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.58% of Ferrari worth $220,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 11.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Ferrari by 34.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 399,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,538,000 after purchasing an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 40.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Ferrari stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.98 and its 200-day moving average is $207.53. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.