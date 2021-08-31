FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Up 9.3%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 12,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 400,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

