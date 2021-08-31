FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 7,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,678. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

