Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $329.00

Shares of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 328.92 ($4.30), with a volume of 33574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 314.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

