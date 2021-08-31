Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 129.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,727 shares of company stock worth $2,007,264. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

