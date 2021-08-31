Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.51

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 22737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.