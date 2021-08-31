Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $179,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

